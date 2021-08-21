Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Tottenham had a great start to the Premier League last week as they beat defending champions Manchester City. But after a defeat on Thursday to Pacos de Ferreira, how will Nuno Espirito Santo change his playing eleven versus Wolves, his former team?
Last Sunday was a day to remember as the north Londoners perfectly dealt with the threat of City. They had a solid game plan, and they executed it to perfection, as they gained a surprise victory thanks to Heung-min Son. But in the UEFA Conference League, where they featured with a number of inexperienced players, they looked out of sorts.
Wolves vs Tottenham FYIs
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 22 August Sunday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Wolves (LDWLL) Tottenham (WWDWW)
Spurs can be expected to field a similar team that beat City with Hugo Lloris starting in goal. Given how well the 4-2-3-1 formation worked, Nuno will continue on with it. Japhet Tanganga and Reguilon will start as the full-backs.
Both were impressive in keeping the likes of Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez quiet. In the centre of defence, it will be Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.
As for the central midfield duo, it is going to be Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp. The youngster did well in setting the tempo of the game. Against Wolves, these two will have to be wary of the threat of the counterattack.
Given that this is Nuno’s first time back at the Molineux, the manager will be well aware of most of the players there and what they can do.
Ahead of the midfield will be the dynamic trio that helped dismantle Pep Guardiola’s team. Using Dele Alli as an attacking midfielder allows Spurs to play with flexibility.
The Englishman can go forward and join the attack or drop deep and add another body in the middle. On the wings you have the real threat of the north Londoners, as they have Lucas on the right and Steven Bergwijn on the left.
Last week’s goal scorer, Heung-min Son, should start as the centre forward once again.
Given the uncertainty that is present over the future of Harry Kane, Spurs would like some continuity in their team selection.
The visitors, powered by their attackers, should get their second win of the season here.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Wolves (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Lucas, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Heung-min Son
We should be starting Harry Kane, put Son out wide and drop Bergwijn.
Tony whilst I tend to agree Kane should be starting as our talisman and arguably best player but I think he’ll be on the bench and maybe get the final half hour.
Bergwijn didn’t do much wrong against City last week other than not score and I’m sure, along with Son and Lucas will have Wolves scared to commit too many forward