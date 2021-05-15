Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham continue their fight to qualify for Europe next season as they host Wolves on Sunday. What changes will interim boss Ryan Mason be making to the playing eleven?
Spurs’ hopes of finishing the season on a strong note suffered a major blow as they lost to Leeds United this past week. That defeat has pushed them further away from the Champions League spots and the Europa League has become their only possibility now.
Facing Wolves is never easy as they are filled with players, all over the pitch, who can hurt the opposition. But a win is necessary for the North Londoners if they are to keep up with their competition. Mason will be hoping that his star forwards, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane can push the game in their favour.
Tottenham vs Wolves FYIs
Kick-off time: 14:05 GMT, 16 May Sunday
Tottenham Team News: go here
Form Guide Premier League: Tottenham (LDWWL) Wolves (WWLDW)
We are going to see Spurs line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. There aren’t going to be any changes made to the hosts’ defence. Serge Aurier and Reguilon will start as the full-backs and in the centre, it is going to be the pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier.
One change can be expected in midfield as Giovani Lo Celso will drop to the bench. Tanguy Ndombele will be the one chosen to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Both of them will have to be alert to the Wolves counterattack.
For the right wing, there are a couple of options for the manager to choose from, Gareth Bale or Lucas. The Welshman is likely to be preferred due to his superior goal threat. In the middle, it will be Dele Alli trying to support the centre forward.
And on the left, Heung-min Son’s presence will certainly worry the visitors.
Harry Kane, the Premier League’s joint top scorer, will be looking to add to his tally and continue his quest for the Golden Boot.
Tottenham and Mason would be aware of the challenge that awaits them on Sunday, but if their attack gets going, it could lead to a positive result for Spurs.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Wolves (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
