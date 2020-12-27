Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

It’s little rest and quick turnarounds for every side as the festive fixture period continues on. Tottenham Hotspur travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers later tonight to complete the holiday weekend’s slate of Premier League action.
This one of four “Boxing Day” fixtures being staged on Sunday instead of Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: 7:15pm GMT, Sun. Dec. 27, Molineux Stadium
Odds: Wolves win +255, Draw +220, Spurs win +112
TV/Stream: NBCSN (US), NBCSports.com
Table Position: Wolves 12th, 20 points Spurs 8th, 25 points
Premier League Form Guide: Wolves LWLLW Spurs LLDWL
Team News for Both Sides
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Gio Lo Celso, battling a knock, it out for this one. Japhet Tanganga is also unavailable, due to a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile summer splash signing Gareth Bale is a doubt here, due to a calf injuiry. The Welsh winger came off at half time of the EFL Cup quarterfinal triumph at Stoke City. Bale opened the scoring in that match.
Flipping over to Wolves, they will continue to be without star striker Raul Jimenez, as he works his way back from surgery to repair a fractured skull. In addition to this long term injury absentee, Leander Dendoncker is also out of commission here.
In looking at the kind of team that Jose Mourinho might pick for this match at Wolves, it all seems somewhat straight-forward.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
