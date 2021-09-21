Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second straight defeat in the Premier League this past weekend, as they fell 3-0 to Chelsea. They now travel to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round and Nuno Espirito Santo will want to respond with a win against his former club.
It was certainly a day to forget on Sunday as the north Londoners could not cope with the relentless press from the Blues. That must concern the boss, as the players are going to have to be better if they want to beat Wolves.
Wolves vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 22 September Wednesday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Wolves (LWLWL) Tottenham (WWLDL)
Quite a few changes can be expected for this game as Nuno will look to rotate his squad.
Pierluigi Gollini should come in for Hugo Lloris and the visitors are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will start as the full-backs, coming in for Emerson and Reguilon. With Japhet Tanganga back from suspension, he should slot straight into the starting XI along with Davinson Sanchez at centre back.
Oliver Skipp should be back starting after missing out on the Chelsea match. The youngster will be partnered with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Nuno could possibly want some extra security in the centre of the pitch.
Ahead of the central midfielders, there is a lot of room for rotation. Heung-min Son and Dele Alli can be expected to be on the bench on Wednesday.
In their place, Bryan Gil should come in on the left wing. Tanguy Ndombele will be pushed higher up the pitch where the Frenchman will start as the attacking midfielder. And on the right wing, there could be a spot for Giovani Lo Celso.
Harry Kane should be starting the game as the lone centre forward. The England captain could not get much joy at the weekend but can expect to see more of the ball against Wolves.
If he can get the time to showcase his ability, Spurs should come away with a win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Wolves (4-2-3-1):
Pierluigi Gollini, Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane
