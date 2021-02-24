Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolfsberg (Europa League)

Tottenham are well-placed to go to the next round of the Europa League competition as they get ready to take on Wolfsberg Thursday night. Given the team news, and the rising pressure that’s being placed up on him right now, will manager Jose Mourinho be looking took make a lot of changes in his team?
Spurs did not have a good weekend in the Premier League as they lost to West Ham, making it six losses from the last seven games. But with a terrific performance in the first leg of their Euro tie, they will be feeling good as they take on the Austrian side.
The North Londoners put themselves in a great position as they won the first leg 4-1. That has made the second leg much more comfortable to deal with. But they must ensure they don’t get complacent and focus on just this specific upcoming match.
Mourinho is likely to go with his usual 4-2-3-1 formation that has worked well for the team. Hugo Lloris will be in goal and there will be a couple of changes to the defence.
Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will come into the team and will start as the full backs. They will be replacing Japhet Tanganga and Reguilon. In the centre of defence, it will be the same duo of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez. But there is a chance that Toby Alderweireld comes in for one of them.
As for central midfield, Spurs will likely go with what they had at the weekend. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele will be starting this game. The latter will have the licence to join in the attack and that will make the hosts much more threatening.
Gareth Bale, who had a great game last week, will be starting on the right wing and will look to pad his goal tally. Along with him will be Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn. They will have Heung-min Son on the bench and the Korean can be called upon if needed.
That will be the case for Harry Kane as well, as Tottenham will have Carlos Vinicius leading the line. With the tie almost wrapped up, it would make sense for the Englishman to be on the bench for Thursday. The boss has a lot of options to play around with here and that puts Spurs in a very strong position to get another win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Wolfsberg (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius
