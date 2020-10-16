Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI vs West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United on Sunday and the match could see the debut of one of the biggest summer transfer window signings, in Gareth Bale. So how will Spurs be lining up with or without him?
Spurs went into the international break on the back of one of their best performances in recent memory, with a 6-1 pasting of Manchester United. They are now full of confidence as they welcome in the Hammers, and they could be bolstered here by the return of their former talisman.
There is good and bad news in terms of squad availability. The bad news is that five players, including Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Steven Bergwijn were not in training. The good news is that Jose Mourinho has hinted at the inclusion of Gareth Bale for Sunday’s game.
Though some of these players could return for the weekend, let us look at how the North Londoners will likely set up. Mourinho is likely to continue with the 4-3-3 that worked so well against United. Lloris should be back in goal but if he is not fit enough it could open the door for Joe Hart.
Matt Doherty should be replacing Serge Aurier, who had a great game at Old Trafford. On the other flank, it will be the impressive left back Reguilon. In the centre of defence, the only change could be Toby Alderweireld coming in for Eric Dier. He will be partnering Davinson Sanchez.
Ahead of them will be the midfield three that will surely have Tanguy Ndombele, the club’s record signing, who scored a goal against United. It will likely be the trio that we saw last time around, with the Frenchman probably being partnered by fellow countryman Moussa Sissoko and the great Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
These three were crucial in setting the tempo of the game that helped dominate against United. They will be tasked with doing the same against the Hammers who themselves have had an impressive couple of weeks in the League.
The potential inclusion of Bale in attack will surely make Tottenham fans happy. If he starts, it will be on the right wing. Along with him, it will be the dynamic duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. The two have been in devastating form this season and they complement each other very well.
If they play well, Spurs can fully expect to get the three points.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against West Ham United (4-3-3):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Heung-min SonPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
DRop Sissoko for Lo Celso if fit?
Let’s say I would certainly would not like to face this team. They are terrifying. Top three Bale, Harry and Son send shivers down my spine.
what a squad —6 new additions if you count Rondon—cannot believe our good fortune—many thanks to MR LEVY.Good luck to all in the squad to make this a memorable season –the talent is in abundance with a top class Manager Mr Mourino.
so fascinating, but take dohetry out and aurier in.
the winning team, hope j mourinho can transform his past glories, in our club spurs.