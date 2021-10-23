Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Spurs saw their chance of a perfect October ruined by a shock 1-0 loss in Holland to Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. A much-changed Tottenham side was battered by their less fancied opponents and Nuno Espirito Santos’ men will be itching to get back to winning ways and consign this latest embarrassing defeat to the past.
Spurs’ first XI should be back in action in what is shaping up to be a massive 6 pointer against fellow Londoners West Ham United. Let’s take a look at how the Spurs might line up for this one.
West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs:
Kick-off time: 2 PM GMT, 24 October Sunday
Team News:
Starting XI Predictions:
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WWLWW) Tottenham (LWWWL)
Between the sticks, Hugo Lloris will return to the starting line-up. Pierluigi Gollini is one for the future and he showed in the Conference League that he is not quite ready for Premier League action just yet.
At right-back, summer signing Emerson Royal should continue with Sergio Reguilon playing on the opposite flank in defense.
In the heart of defense, Eric Dier and Cristian Romero will line up at center back.
Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hoibjerg will return to the starting line up replacing the underwhelming Harry WInks and Gio Lo Celso. Neither of whom grasped their opportunity in the midweek Europa League clash.
Tanguy Ndombele will return to the more attack-minded central midfield position after Dele Alli failed to impress there in Holland.
The front three will have a much more familiar look to it with a resurgent Harry Kane playing in the striker role. Lucas Moura will return to the right-wing in place of Spanish youngster Bryan Gil who will have been disappointed with his efforts versus Vitesse.
Heung Min-Son will return to the left-wing spot as Steven Bergwijn continues to be managed in his return from injury.
This is a London derby of incredible magnitude as both sides will be desperate to gain three points at the Olympic Stadium this Sunday.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Vitesse (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hoibjerg, Oliver Skipp, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Heung Min-Son, Harry Kane
