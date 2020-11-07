Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs West Brom

Tottenham will be traveling to West Brom for a Premier League fixture after a morale boosting win in the Europa League on Thursday. Given the trio of players that they have returning now, what sort of team will manager Jose Mourinho go with?
Spurs got their European campaign back on track with a win over Ludogorets. They are now in first place in their group. On Sunday, they will be looking to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.
In goal, Hugo Lloris will be back in place of Joe Hart. The North Londoners are expected to line up in Jose Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. Matt Doherty will retain his place on the right-hand side of the defence.
Reguilon will replace Ben Davies and this is good news for Spurs as the Spaniard has been a positive influence on the team. One of Eric Dier or Toby Alderweireld will be rested and Davinson Sanchez will be brought in.
Moussa Sissoko started in the Europa League and will once again take his place in the heart of the Spurs midfield. Partnering him will be a returning Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who will replace Harry Winks. The Dane has been a revelation since arriving from Southampton and has become an integral part of the team.
The three that will play ahead of them will see a couple of changes being made.
One player who will keep his place from Thursday will be Lucas Moura who was among the goals as well. Both Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso will be on the bench for this game. Instead of them, we will be seeing Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-min Son return to the team.
Despite starting the midweek fixture, Harry Kane will once again be one of the first names on the team sheet for Sunday.
His goal scoring and playmaking abilities are crucial for Tottenham to get the win and it is his partnership with Son that is one of the major reasons for Spurs doing well this season.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against West Bromwich Albion (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
