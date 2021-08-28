Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Watford

Tottenham come into Sunday’s game against Watford with confidence after having taken care of Pacos de Ferreira. How will Nuno Espirito Santo change the playing eleven for this game?
On the brink of being eliminated from the UEFA Conference League, Spurs found themselves in a tricky position. But they responded with a 3-0 win that sends them to the group stages. Back in the Premier League, the north Londoners have a chance to continue their winning streak.
Tottenham vs Watford FYIs
Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, 29 August Sunday
Tottenham Team News:
Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WWLWW) Watford (DWWLW)
There will be a change in goal as Hugo Lloris comes in for Pierluigi Gollini. Spurs will continue with their 4-2-3-1 formation that can morph into a 4-3-3. We can expect a completely changed defence on Sunday.
Japhet Tanganga will start as the right-back with Reguilon on the left. In the centre of defence, Eric Dier should keep his place and be partnered by Davinson Sanchez.
In the centre of midfield, the anchor for the north Londoners, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, will be back starting.
Along with the Dane is going to be Oliver Skipp, who has impressed a lot in the Premier League. Nuno likes his team to hit on the counter and it will be up to these guys to release the attackers ahead of them.
With Lucas starting on Thursday, we can expect to see him on the bench for this game. That would see Steven Bergwijn get a chance to start on the right-wing.
On the left, we will see a familiar face return in Heung-min Son. The Korean will be back on the flanks from where he can cause maximum damage. As the attacking midfielder, it is going to be Dele Alli.
And finally, it will be a first Premier League start of the season for Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane. The Englishman was the star of the show during the week as he scored a brace that turned the tie in Spurs’ favour.
If he gets a few chances on Sunday, the striker is sure to make Watford pay. Nuno should be looking forward to a third win in the league.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Watford (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
