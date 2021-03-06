Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur will be back in Premier League action on Sunday as they host Crystal Palace. In taking a look at the team news for this one, they will be boosted by the upward change in form of Gareth Bale, who is starting to look like the player he once was.
As for Palace, they are far away from the relegation zone, so they will approach this game with some confidence and sense of relaxation. Jose Mourinho could make some changes to his team so that a fresh eleven will be taking to the pitch.
The North Londoners will be in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. To bring some freshness, there will be a couple of changes in the defence.
Both Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will drop to the bench. It will be Serge Aurier and Reguilon replacing them as the full backs. This will give them more pace on the flanks, which can be used to hurt the visitors. In the centre of defence, it will once again be Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez.
Pushing Tanguy Ndombele a bit deeper in midfield has worked wonders for Spurs because of his contribution on both ends of the pitch. He will be taking up a similar position and will be partnered with the Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Despite his great performances, Gareth Bale cannot play every game, so he will start this one on the bench. So on the right wing, we will be seeing Erik Lamela. And this midfield trio will be completed by a returning Lucas Moura and the ever-present Heung-min Son.
They will be the ones who will look to disrupt the Palace defence with their skill and movement.
Harry Kane will once again be the centre forward for Tottenham. He is a threat that is very hard to deal with due to his all-round skills.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, Harry KanePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind