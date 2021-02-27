Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Tottenham return to the Premier League following their midweek success in the Europa League by hosting Burnley FC. Given what we know of the team news, let’s take a look at what changes could we see to the squad.
Having secured passage to the Europa Round of 16, they will now turn their focus towards the domestic league where they have been losing ground quickly.
And it will be tough to score against a team that is known for their defensive solidity. Burnley will make life difficult for the North Londoners so, we can expect a strong team to play on Sunday.
There is a chance that some of the players that impressed on Thursday will be given a start at the weekend.
Whatever the team may be, Spurs will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. As for the defence, there are likely to be two changes with Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga now starting.
The former will slot in as the left back with the latter starting as the right back. For the role of the centre backs, it will once again be Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier.
Spurs will have a new duo in the centre of midfield with both Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg coming into the team. This will see Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks drop to the bench. The midfield will need to be at their best to help unlock the Burnley defence.
Ahead of them, there is a good chance that Dele Alli will be rewarded for his brilliant performance on Thursday. He will start as the central attacking midfielder and will have Gareth Bale and Heung-min Son on the wings. This will make sure Spurs have some variety in their attack.
Tottenham will have no surprises in the striker department as Harry Kane will start and lead the line. The Englishman has been crucial to whatever success Spurs have had this season and will look to contribute once again. Burnley are a tough team to break down, but these players do have the quality to pull it off.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Burnley (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry KanePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind