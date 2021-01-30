Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham will look to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Liverpool in midweek. They will next be taking on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. This presents a good chance for the North Londoners to rebound, against a lower table side.
The team news is such that it will require seeing some changes in the Spurs lineup. We might see a formation shift, and there’s a strong possibility that they will have to move into a three-man back line. Hugo Lloris will start in goal and we think we’ll see three centre backs in front of him.
That will be Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez. Making this switch will offer them more solidity in defence. It also helps to have players who can play the ball out from the back such as Dier in particular.
Thus, Spurs won’t have to struggle when they are trying to build attacks.
This will allow them to play two wing backs in the form of Serge Aurier and Ben Davies. And in the centre of midfield, it will be Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The latter will be full of confidence after scoring a screamer against Liverpool.
This formation allows the wing backs to push forward with much more freedom. They know that there is protection for them and they can then contribute to the attacks in a more positive manner.
As for the front three, Spurs have a couple of options to choose from. They can either use Gareth Bale as a false nine or they could have Carlos Vinicius as a more traditional centre forward. It will likely be the Welshman, as he would provide more of an all-round threat. And on the wings, it will be the pacey and skillful duo of Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son.
Brighton do have some quality players but Spurs should be able to clinch the three points. It is important to get a positive result soon after suffering a defeat in such a big game.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Brighton (3-4-3):
Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son
Comments
Rondon will definitely play and with a bit of luck Dier will be dropped if Bale plays he will have to start earning his wages so far has been a terrible signing
I agree that Moura should be reinstated as an attacking midfielder alongside N’dombele who was inexplicably omitted from your lineup
unbeleivable team selection to face liverpool what was the manager thinking of.