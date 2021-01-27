Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Tottenham will follow-up their successful FA cup game at the weekend with a clash against Liverpool on Thursday. Jose Mourinho made 10 changes to his team on Sunday, what changes will he make for this match?
Spurs had to fight for the fourth-round win over Wycombe, all the way to the end, but they managed to pull it off. It will be a completely different sort of challenge against the defending Premier League champions.
The North Londoners do have to worry about the potential absence of a few players. Ben Davies is said to be injured for the game.
Two players who are doubtful for Thursday are Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier. Both of them didn’t make it into the squad on Sunday and could once again miss out.
This would result in Joe Hart keeping his place in goal with Spurs once again lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Serge Aurier and Reguilon will come back into the team as the full backs. In the centre of defence, it will be the same duo of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. They will have their work cut out against one of the best attacks in the league.
Providing some sort of protection for the defence would be the duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko. If they are not alert and ready to snuff out any danger in the defensive midfield, it could really hurt the team’s chances.
Despite his goal and excellent display in midweek, Gareth Bale will drop to the bench and it will be Steven Bergwijn on the right flank. Heung-min Son and Tanguy Ndombele will also come into the team to provide more quality and an important attacking threat. The pace and skill of Son will be useful in trying to target Trent Alexander-Arnold who has looked shaky in recent games.
Harry Kane will be back leading the attack after Carlos Vinicius had deputised for him at the weekend. His passing and vision will be crucial for Tottenham in finding gaps in the Liverpool defence. If he is anywhere near his best, it drastically improves Spurs’ ability to get the three points.
A win on Thursday will bring them right back into the title race and that is what they will want.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Liverpool (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
