Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI vs Shkendija

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Macedonia to take on Shkendija in the Europa League play-off on Thursday. Given what we know of the team news, will manager Jose Mourinho field his strongest possible starting line-up?
Spurs come into this game slightly rested after their Carabao Cup game at Leyton Orient was called off. This will give the squad some unexpected time to recover after Sunday’s Premier League outing at Southampton. For this Europa League playoff, we can expect to see a strong team.
In goal, we will probably see captain Hugo Lloris between the sticks. With Jose Mourinho preferring to stick with 4-2-3-1 formation, we can expect to see a familiar team. Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will likely start as Full-backs.
In the centre of defence, the manager might opt for some added experience and bring in Toby Alderweireld. Alongside him will be one of either Davinson Sanchez or Eric Dier, but it will most likely be the former due to his prowess in the air and passing ability.
The midfield will see summer signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg take up his customary role as the shield in front of the defence.
Partnering him will be Harry Winks whose ability on the ball will be crucial in breaking down the opposition defence. There is a chance that Tanguy Ndombele plays, but even if he does, it would be in a more advanced role.
As for the attacking trio, we should see the hero from Sunday, Heung-min Son feature. On the opposite flank, it will likely be the manager’s trusted option Lucas Moura.
In the centre though it could be an either-or situation. Ndombele scored the game winner in the last playoff, but Giovani Lo Celso could be the preferred option. This position is hard to call so it could go either way.
For the role of the forward, it will be the one and only Harry Kane. The Englishman was instrumental in giving his team a big win on Sunday.
He came up with a goal as well as four assists that Son profited from. Tottenham will need their attacking quartet to click in order to get the win. Victory is crucial as it will take them one step closer to the group stages of the Europa League.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Shkendija (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane.
Comments
Doubtful.
Think having been spared the game at Leyton Orient it’ll be a mixed bag of players who would have played that one.
Hart
Aurier Toby Foyth Regulion
Gedson Winks
Lucas Bergwijn Sessegon
Alli
I’m hoping Kane and Son are rested and maybe Bale is fit enough to join them on the bench
Doubtful Phil, that team might make the group stage where a loss is not disastrous, but this is a knock out so I’d expect most of the first choices to play
Cant see Trophy leaving out ED.
He has elevated Eric because he sees him as a leader and a committed follower of his principles.
Thus only likely to rest him in peripheral games, such as group games.
I still believe Toby is our best defender so glad you picked him.