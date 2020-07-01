Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

July 1, 2020 By 1 Comment
The 2019-20 season has seen a ton of interesting storylines surrounding Tottenham Hotspur, and the latest narrative of intrigue concerns Eric Dier. He’s had his ups and downs, on and off the pitch at White Hart Lane, and his future with the club is in doubt, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

Dier couldn’t find as much playing time in midfield, so he’s been converted to a central defender and seems to be handling the adaptation well.

“Eric is playing really well and adapting very well to a position that he thinks, and personally I also think, is a great position for him,” manager Jose Mourinho said of him after the win over West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Kane

  Son      Alli      Bergwijn 

   Lo Celso          Sissoko 

   Davies    Dier    Sanchez      Aurier

Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 2 6pm Bramall Lane

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Position:  Tottenham 7th, 45 points    Sheffield United 9th, 44 points

TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), FuboTV (US)

Form Guide: Tottenham  WDLDL    Sheffield United LLLDW

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 0

I like Jose Mourinho to tactic his way into a W here. The Europa League qualification is still very much for the taking, for both sides, regardless of the result here.

  1. Mike Gardener says
    July 1, 2020 at 1:46 PM

    Re-Signing Dier, I am now convinced Mourinho has no idea. Not only is Dier the worst player in the League but Mourinho is becoming the worst manager we have ever had. He constantly plays the poor performers [ ie ALI ] and Dier, plus playing negative soul destroying football.
    Get Mo back please.

