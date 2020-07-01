The 2019-20 season has seen a ton of interesting storylines surrounding Tottenham Hotspur, and the latest narrative of intrigue concerns Eric Dier. He’s had his ups and downs, on and off the pitch at White Hart Lane, and his future with the club is in doubt, with his current contract set to expire next summer.
Dier couldn’t find as much playing time in midfield, so he’s been converted to a central defender and seems to be handling the adaptation well.
“Eric is playing really well and adapting very well to a position that he thinks, and personally I also think, is a great position for him,” manager Jose Mourinho said of him after the win over West Ham United.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United
Kane
Son Alli Bergwijn
Lo Celso Sissoko
Davies Dier Sanchez Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: Sun July 2 6pm Bramall Lane
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Position: Tottenham 7th, 45 points Sheffield United 9th, 44 points
TV Channel/Live Stream: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), FuboTV (US)
Form Guide: Tottenham WDLDL Sheffield United LLLDW
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 0
I like Jose Mourinho to tactic his way into a W here. The Europa League qualification is still very much for the taking, for both sides, regardless of the result here.
Comments
Re-Signing Dier, I am now convinced Mourinho has no idea. Not only is Dier the worst player in the League but Mourinho is becoming the worst manager we have ever had. He constantly plays the poor performers [ ie ALI ] and Dier, plus playing negative soul destroying football.
Get Mo back please.