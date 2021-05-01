Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Tottenham return to Premier League action following their defeat in the Carabao Cup final. What kind of changes can we expect from interim boss Ryan Mason when they face-off against Sheffield United on Saturday?
There was a lot riding on the Cup final last week, but Manchester City proved to be too strong for Spurs. Despite having Harry Kane back in the team, the North Londoners could not find a way past the City defence.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 7:15 GMT Sunday May 2, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham -334, Sheffield +900, Draw +425
TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
They will be more confident of doing that against the Blades, who have already been relegated from the league. But they do have pride to play for, so Spurs cannot be too lackadaisical in their approach.
Mason proved to be different from Jose Mourinho in the way he sets up the team. The hosts will continue to be in a 4-3-3 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. The defence will stay the same except for one change.
Eric Dier will drop to the bench and it will be Davinson Sanchez in his place to partner Toby Alderweireld. Serge Aurier and Reguilon continue as the full backs and will have more freedom against Sheffield than they had last week.
Spurs were overrun in the centre of midfield in the Cup final which will prompt some changes being made. Both Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks will be the ones to drop to the bench. We should be seeing the return of both Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele.
The duo form a dominant trio with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the centre. They will be tasked with breaking through the Sheffield press to support the attackers.
Tottenham will continue to have Harry Kane leading the line and the Englishman along with Heung-min Son will be hoping to get a few goals. The attack will be completed with the incoming Erik Lamela. This game is a good opportunity for Spurs to showcase their attacking might.
Sheffield will find it tough to keep the hosts from scoring and we can expect to see Mason bagging another win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Sheffield United (4-3-3):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndomble, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Erik Lamela, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son
Lamela and Sissoko, are you sure?