The good news for Tottenham Hotspur is that they are unbeaten in their last six across all competitions. The bad news is a hot start that saw them go top of the table has eroded, and now they’re outside even the Champions League qualification slots.
The run of disappointing form was punctuated by a disappointing 1-1 draw to relegation fodder Fulham FC. Now comes another match against a drop zone team, the overall bottom side, Sheffield United. Jose Mourinho needs to get his squad going again- they haven’t won a road Premier League match since early November.
Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm GMT, Jan 17, Bramall Lane
Tottenham Horspur Team news: go here
Table Position: Tottenham Hotspur 6th, 30 pts Sheffield United 20th, 5 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur DWDLL Sheffield United WLLLD
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur -167 Sheffield United +475 Draw +275
TV: NBCSN (US), Sky Sports (UK)
Match Official: Andre Marriner
If they lose or draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday, not only will it be very demoralizing. It will also extend the stretch of road fixtures without a win to five.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United (4-3-3)
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 1
The Blades just got their very first win of the season, but don’t expect that result to kickstart a hot streak by any means.
Crikey, Moussa Sissoko is so good he’s been cloned
Spurs playing with 12 men !