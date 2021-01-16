Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United (4-3-3)

January 16, 2021 By 2 Comments
Share

The good news for Tottenham Hotspur is that they are unbeaten in their last six across all competitions. The bad news is a hot start that saw them go top of the table has eroded, and now they’re outside even the Champions League qualification slots.

The run of disappointing form was punctuated by a disappointing 1-1 draw to relegation fodder Fulham FC. Now comes another match against a drop zone team, the overall bottom side, Sheffield United. Jose Mourinho needs to get his squad going again- they haven’t won a road Premier League match since early November.

Tottenham Hotspur at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: 2pm GMT, Jan 17, Bramall Lane

Tottenham Horspur Team news: go here

Table Position:  Tottenham Hotspur 6th, 30 pts  Sheffield United 20th, 5 pts

Premier League Form Guide:  Tottenham Hotspur DWDLL    Sheffield United WLLLD

Odds: Tottenham Hotspur -167   Sheffield United +475   Draw +275

TV: NBCSN (US), Sky Sports (UK)

Match Official: Andre Marriner

If they lose or draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday, not only will it be very demoralizing. It will also extend the stretch of road fixtures without a win to five.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United (4-3-3)

Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Sheffield United 1

The Blades just got their very first win of the season, but don’t expect that result to kickstart a hot streak by any means.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of  “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

  1. Anonymous says
    January 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM

    Crikey, Moussa Sissoko is so good he’s been cloned

  2. Anonymous says
    January 16, 2021 at 2:01 PM

    Spurs playing with 12 men !

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish