Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI at Southampton FC

Sunday sees Tottenham Hotspur traveling to the south coast of England to take on Southampton FC in their second Premier League game of the season. So what sort of team will they go with in this one? Spurs head into the weekend on the back of an important win in the Europa League.
They left it late, but emerged 2-1 winners at Lokomotiv Plovdiv. A penalty kick equalizer from Harry Kane and a late winner from Tanguy Ndombele ensured that they moved on to the next playoff to reach the group stages. Now, their focus will be back on the Premier League and the first team will be seeing some changes.
Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: Noon Sunday, Sept. 20
Odds: Southampton (+210) Spurs (+130) Draw (+235)
Hugo Lloris will be the man in goal, and he will have his work cut out against the likes of Danny Ings. Jose Mourinho has preferred to use the 4-2-3-1 formation so far this season and that’s what he is likely to continue with here.
His four-man backline will have Matt Doherty and Ben Davies as the full backs, with Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld starting at the center of defence.
Further up the pitch, there could be a start for Ndombele, who will be high on confidence after getting the match winner on Thursday.
If he does get the start, he will be replacing Harry Winks and get to partner with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle.
Ahead of the, fans can expect to see the familiar trio of Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son. These three will be tasked with providing service to Harry Kane, and giving Spurs a true shot at winning.
Harry Kane will be leading the line as usual. He has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders and will be hoping that his teammates can give him adequate service.
Southampton are a solid, well-organized team that will be tough to break down. It will be up to the attacking quartet of Spurs to make the difference. Tottenham will want to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, but they will have their work cut out.
Getting a big road win here on Sunday will give the team some extra confidence for the rest of the season.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Southampton FC (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Harry Kane.
