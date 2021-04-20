Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Tottenham will continue their Premier League campaign on Wednesday as they host Southampton. And they’ll do so with a new man in charge, Ryan Mason. Spurs need to rethink their approach to this game given the surprise sacking of Jose Mourinho yesterday.
It was known that Mourinho was on thin ice for months, but it was shocking that he got dismissed before the season finished. Results, or lack thereof, is the reason he’s gone, but it’s very curious timing, given the much reviled Super League announcement and the fact that Spurs will be a part of it.
The North Londoners are five points off the top four and a win would put them in a decent position towards reaching their goals over the remaining games.
It was a disappointing result at the weekend as the Lilywhites could only get a point against Everton, but there were some positives to be taken from the 2-2 draw. They won’t have it any easier against the Saints, who are coming off a defeat in the FA Cup semi-finals. Given the list of injury concerns in this one, expect some changes.
Despite playing with a different formation on Friday, the hosts are likely to return to their tried and tested 4-2-3-1.
Hugo Lloris will start in goal and there are going to be a couple of changes made to the defence.
Both Joe Rodon and Eric Dier will drop to the bench and it will be Davinson Sanchez returning to the playing eleven. He will be partnered with Toby Alderweireld in the centre of defence. Serge Aurier and Reguilon will start as the full backs looking to help the attack.
With an eye on the Carabao Cup final, there will be some changes to the midfield as well. Both Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko will be rested for Wednesday’s game.
Harry Winks is likely to partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the center of the pitch.
There will likely be further changes with Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso back in the playing eleven. The Welshman in particular will be looking at this game as an audition for the upcoming cup final. The two midfielders will be along with Heung-min Son who will move to the wings.
Tottenham will have to field a different centre forward due to the unfortunate injury suffered by Harry Kane. This will give Carlos Vinicius the chance the fill in and get another goal to his name.
Spurs have more than enough quality to get the three points.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Southampton (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld. Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung-min Son, Carlos Vinicius
Comments
Where is harry Kane
Tottemphan is a good and strong team but they normally lack coordination.
However, their game with Southampton will end 1 – 1 draw.
Spurs will win
If these other guys are given opportunity to play.
If the first IX of Jose has failed, then there is a need to try others