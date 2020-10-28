Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Royal Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Belgium to take on Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and face the prospect of being without a key defender. How will this affect their starting line-up?
Spurs are on a good run of form, winning their last two. They will look to continue that on Thursday while also try to establish a stronghold on their group. How many changes will Jose Mourinho be making to the team that beat Burnley?
As for the team news, Serge Aurier still remains a doubt. Another player that could be missing is Steven Bergwijn who did not play in the Premier League last time around. The good news for Spurs though is that they have players who can come in to replace them.
We can expect the North Londoners to continue with their 4-2-3-1 formation as Joe Hart will be replacing Hugo Lloris in goal. Matt Doherty will continue as the right back while Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies will play as the centre backs, coming in for Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld respectively. Reguilon will remain at left back, a role in which he has impressed in so far.
The midfield pivot ahead of them will see a change from Monday’s game. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be given a rest and Harry Winks will be brought in his place.
The Englishman will be partnered with Moussa Sissoko. The Frenchman has been one of the unsung heroes for Spurs this season as his physicality has proven to be a valuable asset.
Ahead of them, the three attackers that will be taking to the field will be Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela.
Though the Argentine likes to play on the right wing, he will be on the left this time around to make room for Bale. Spurs will be hoping that the Welshman will start scoring, and thus living up to the hype of his return. Lo Celso will be replacing Tanguy Ndombele to provide the midfield with some guile and defensive discipline.
Harry Kane will be rested, and Carlos Vinicius will be given another first team chance. The bench strength that Tottenham have allows them to make these changes, and they will be hoping for another win on Thursday.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Royal Antwerp (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinicius
Is Ali on the bench so that he will maybe prove himself some time during the game. He is a fantastic player and we do not want to see him leave. Ali and JM must forget their differences for the good of the club.