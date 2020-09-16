Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Tottenham Hotspur take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv Thursday night in what will be their first of potentially three playoff games to make it into the group stages of the Europa League.
Spurs’ first match of the season ended in disappointing fashion as they lost 1-0 to Everton on Sunday. This mid-week game gives them a chance to get their first positive result of the young season, as they be looking to bounce back. We should be expecting some rotation from manager Jose Mourinho to get the job done. How could they line up?
Tottenham Hotspur at Lokomotiv Plovdiv FYIs
Kickoff: Thur. Sept. 17, 7pm local, Lokomotiv Stadium Plovdiv
Format: Europa League Second Qualifying Round
In goal, it might be a first start for new signing Joe Hart who would be replacing team captain Hugo Lloris. With Mourinho most likely to continue with his 4-2-3-1 formation, Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon would replace Matt Doherty and Ben Davies as the full backs.
Coming to the centre of defence, Davinson Sanchez could take up the place left by Toby Alderweireld, and thus be paired up alongside Eric Dier.
Further up in the centre of midfield, we could see another change from the weekend in the form of Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman will get a chance to show his manager what he is made of and this would be a good time to do it.
We predict he will partner Moussa Sissoko, who would take the place of Harry Winks.
There might also be changes in store further up the pitch with wingers Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn coming in for Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son. Having the other two on the bench would give Mourinho some options to play around with, if needed. Dele Alli should start in an attacking midfield slot although there is a good chance that Gedson Fernandes might make an appearance.
Up front, it will be the one and only Harry Kane leading the line.
Having a season without European football will not be good for Tottenham and that should underline how important this match is. Despite some heavy rotation, Spurs should have enough to overcome the Bulgarian side.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Lokomotiv Plovdiv (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Harry Kane.
Gazzaniga over Hart for me!
Defence I agree with but would play Foyth over Dier if fit give Dier a rest.
Kane should be on the bench for this one, Alli upfront Lo Celso if fit just behind him or Lamela and then Son out wide.
We are notoriously slow starters, I genuinely think this team will attempt to get at us and play a little dirty, kick a few ankles, so we need strong ankles starting the game and then when the ref has stopped it and they worn themselves out a little then we may need Kane off the bench.