Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur will be travelling to Newcastle United on Sunday as they return to Premier League action this weekend. Given what we know of the team news, what kind of squad will Jose Mourinho be putting out on the pitch?
Spurs went into the international break after the disappointment of exiting the Europa League. But they somewhat made up for that as they were able to beat Aston Villa and that win has put them in a strong position with regards to the league.
They are only three points off the top four and that gives them a chance to still qualify for the Champions League. In order to achieve that, they will have to continue winning games. That quest begins against a struggling Newcastle side who currently sit in 17th place.
Mourinho will have his men line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation that will have Hugo Lloris in goal. Due to the doubts over the availability of Matt Doherty and Ben Davies, there will be a new duo with regards to the full backs. We will see Japhet Tanganga and Reguilon line up on each flank.
As for the centre backs, it will be the duo of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez.
In the centre of midfield, it will be the same duo that played against Villa last time round. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele will be given the job of creating chances and preventing Newcastle from gaining any advantage.
They will help set the tempo for the game.
Ahead of them, it will be Giovani Lo Celso who will be tasked with playing a little further ahead. The Argentine will be central, and will have two swingers along with him. Erik Lamela, who is back from suspension, will be starting on the right, and on the left it will be the Brazilian Lucas Moura.
With the quality between these three, it will be tough for the hosts to keep them quiet.
Starting as Tottenham’s centre forward will be Harry Kane who is having a stellar season of his own. After international duty, there is a chance he might be rested, but Mourinho knows how crucial the forward can be. Spurs will put out a strong team and will be expecting to get the three points.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Newcastle United (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane
Comments
When Spurs replace Dire,Davies ,Winks and Docherty,
also add Lloris and Deli Ali to that list they might win
something.