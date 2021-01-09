Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI vs Marine (FA Cup 3rd Round)

Tottenham start their FA Cup campaign as they travel to Marine on Sunday. Manager Jose Mourinho will no doubt be making a lot of changes to his team in this one. (For the team news go here)
Spurs will come into this game in a good frame of mind as they have made it to the final of the EFL Cup. They will want to start their adventure in another domestic cup competition out on the right note.
Even though the North Londoners are taking on a team in the eighth tier, they will want to put out a somewhat strong team. The visitors will set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Joe Hart in goal.
There will be a lot of chances for youngsters in this game and that will see both Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga start in the centre of defence. Ben Davies and Matt Doherty will start as the full backs. Despite the changes, this remains a strong defence especially on the flanks.
Harry Winks will be starting this game as Mourinho looks to give Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko a rest. The Englishman will be partnered with young Harvey White who is thought of highly. These two will have the task of setting the tempo for Spurs and ensuring that they are able to get the win.
As for the midfield trio that will be playing in front of them, it will see Dele Alli start as the most advanced midfielder. He will have a chance to prove that he can still contribute and will look at this game as a good chance to do that.
On the wings, it will be Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.
These three will present the bulk of the attacking threat that Spurs carry. If they can get on the ball and show their ability, it will be tough for Marine to stay in the game.
It will be between Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane for the striker’s position and it will most likely be the former. Tottenham can bring on Kane if needed from the bench and that should make them a bigger threat. \
Though Spurs are playing a team that is in the eighth division, they must take their opponents seriously. If they can do that, a win will be theirs.
Tottenham Predicted Starting XI Against Marine (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Harvey White, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius
Not calamity Hart play Hugo or paulo but not Hart, and leave Sanchez packing his bags at the new lane