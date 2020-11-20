Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Tottenham will be hosting Manchester City in one of the weekend’s biggest games. How will Jose Mourinho set up his starting XI formation and his formation in the hopes of getting the win on Saturday?
Spurs went into the international break on the back of a crucial win over West Brom. That sent them to second place and they are just one point behind the League leaders. A harder test awaits them against City, how will they deal with that?
Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Nov 21, 5:30pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Man City
Odds: Tottenham 3/1 Draw 3/1 Man City 4/5
Referee: Mike Dean
Mourinho isn’t likely to make many changes apart from the ones that he will be forced into.
In goal, Hugo Lloris will be between the sticks as Spurs line up in their customary 4-2-3-1 formation. With Matt Doherty testing positive for COVID, it paves the way for Serge Aurier to return as the right back slot.
Summer signing Reguilon will keep his place as the left back. The centre of defence is likely to remain the same from the West Brom game as Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld will be starting.
In midfield, it is likely that the manager will be looking for some energy and physicality to combat the skill and speed of City. Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will play the central duo.
With the Dane they have someone who can ping passes at will and the Frenchman adds a robust presence in midfield.
Ahead of them, the three that will take the pitch will also see some changes. Since Tanguy Ndombele is a doubt for this game, the role of the central attacking midfielder will be given to Giovani Lo Celso. He can help keep an eye on Kevin De Bruyne which will be crucial if Spurs are to get the win here.
Alongside him on either flank, it will be Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura, coming in for Gareth Bale. Harry Kane will lead the line for Tottenham and his playmaking skills will also be needed.
If the Englishman can bring in Son and Lucas into the game, City will find it challenging to keep them at bay. Manchester City would likely lose the game if those three play like we have seen them recently this season.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Manchester City (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung-min Son, Harry KanePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind