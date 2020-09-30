Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI vs Maccabi Haifa

Tottenham Hotspur host Maccabi Haifa in their final Europa League playoff game on Thursday. What kind of team will manager Jose Mourinho go with?
Spurs defied the odds to emerge victorious over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup yesterday, but there is no time to celebrate as they must focus already on their next match. They are one step away from the group stages of the Europa League, so Mourinho will certainly be fielding a strong team against the Israeli side.
In goal, captain Hugo Lloris will keep his place after his heroics in the penalty shootout that gave the North Londoners the win on Tuesday. Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will take up their usual slots as full backs. Sergio Reguilon was impressive on his debut against Chelsea, but Davies will be preferred to start.
As for the centre backs, Davinson Sanchez will come back into the team and most likely Eric Dier, who has been in great form this season, will partner him.
In the central midfield, it will probably be Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane did well against Chelsea and will look to continue that run of fine form. Winks didn’t play in the Cup game so he will be fresh here. Another option that could be looked at is Moussa Sissoko, but Mourinho might prefer to go with Winks instead.
In the trio that will play in front of them, Lucas Moura will take up his spot on the right wing. With Heung-min Son out with an injury, Steven Bergwijn will get another shot. Though the Dutchman played as a striker on Tuesday, so he will probably be starting on the left wing.
Giovani Lo Celso will likely start as an attacking midfielder.
Upfront it will be Harry Kane as usual.
He was on the bench for the Chelsea game, but he will certainly be in the starting lineup against Maccabi Haifa. With runners on either side, Kane will be looking to bring in his playmaking skills here. If the front four can combine well, Spurs will be reaching the group stages.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Maccabi Haifa (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry KanePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Well, we know Dier is not playing and Bergwijn probably not as he played Tuesday, Joe Hart may be given a go. So maybe Sessegnon and Alli ??????
My guess is:
Hart
Sanchez Toby Davies
Aurier Winks Sissoko Sessegon
Lucas Kane Alli
It’s a must win game, more so than the United game on Sunday, however I believe this team then allows us to play
Lloris
Dier Sanchez Toby
Doherty Ndombele Lo Celso Regulion
Son (if fit) Kane Bergwijn
J. Hart
D. Sanchez
T. Aldiwireld
B. Davies
M. Doherty
L.Mora
G. Locelso
D. Alli
G. Bale
H. Kane
And H.son
Don’t forget that Israeli side Macafi Haifa are very dangerous . They use the five defender defence option which is very tough for any team . Thier formatio= 5-3-2 which posses 5 defenders 2 defensive midfields 1 attacking midfielder and 2 striker which is very tough . So , Mourinho must use other formation to break thier formation . Because the Israeli side formations are very good for counter attack . You can take the example of Man U vs Spurs previous match where Man u adapt this formation.