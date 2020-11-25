Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Ludogorets

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Ludogorets to north London for a Europa League clash as they look to carry their hot League form into Europe. Given the list of who is unavailable, what kid of lineup changes will we see from the weekend winner?
A win here will put Spurs one step closer to reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Despite the importance of this game, we are likely to see a lot of changes to the playing eleven. Spurs will line up in their 4-2-3-1 formation. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be one of the players given a rest with Joe Hart coming into his place.
Serge Aurier will be the right back once again after impressing against Manchester City. On the opposite flank, Ben Davies will come in for Reguilon. The big injury worry here is the absence of Toby Alderweireld, who will be replaced in the first team by Davinson Sanchez. He will be partnering Eric Dier in central defense.
The midfield pivot will see Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rested and Harry Winks being given a go. His partner is likely to keep his place from the weekend as Moussa Sissoko will start once again.
The Frenchman has a unique set of skills that make him the ideal midfielder to be used in this sort of role for Spurs.
Further up the pitch, we will see an entirely new trio with Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn all being rested. In their place, it will be Giovani Lo Celso, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura as the new trio.
Being able to bring on such players is one reason why Spurs have done so well this season.
Harry Kane will be the final Tottenham player to be given a rest as Carlos Vinicius gets another crack. He has proven to be a useful addition to this Spurs team and will want to get his first goal.
Though it won’t be his strongest side, Jose Mourinho will be confident of his chances to get another win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Ludogorets (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius
