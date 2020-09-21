Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Leyton Orient

On Tuesday night, Tottenham Hotspur will be taking on Leyton Orient in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Let’s have a look at the probable starting line-up for this midweek game. Go here for the Spurs team news in this one.
Spurs head into this cup clash full of confidence after producing a dominant display at Southampton FC. They emerged 5-2 winners at the St. Mary’s with Heung-min Son scoring four goals to put in one of the most dominant single game displays for Spurs in recent memory.
The focus will now shift to the League Cup where we can expect to see plenty of changes.
In goal, Joe Hart should come in in place of captain Hugo Lloris and with the usual 4-2-3-1 formation that Jose Mourinho likes to play, we will have four defenders. The full-backs could be Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon, coming in for Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.
In the centre of defence, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez will likely be replaced by Juan Foyth and Toby Alderweireld. With yet another game coming on Thursday, it is important to rotate the squad to keep them fresh.
The midfield duo could consist of Moussa Sissoko and youngster Gedson Fernandes. Though the Portuguese midfielder usually plays a more attacking position, he could be used in a deeper role here. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks have been the preferred options in the Premier League competition, but they will likely be given a rest here.
As for the three attacking players, there are a few changes that will be made. Dele Alli will almost certainly come into an attacking midfield role. Dele will want to use this game as a chance to put in a good performance and convince his manager that he still has what it takes to be a first team regular.
On the wings, Erik Lamela will be replacing the hero of the Southampton game, Heung-min Son. On the other flank, Lucas Moura could once again provide some width and trickery.
It would be better to save Harry Kane for the Europa League playoff, which automatically opens up a spot for Steven Bergwijn. The Dutch winger can also play as a striker and that is probably where Mourinho will want to use him.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Leyton Orient (4-2-3-1)
Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth, Toby Alderweireld; Gedson Fernandes, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn
