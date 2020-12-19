Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Tottenham look to get back to their winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Leicester City on Sunday. How will Jose Mourinho’s side respond to the emotional defeat at Liverpool?
Spurs dropped down to second place as a result of a late winner they conceded at Anfield. They have another tough match against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes who sit in fourth place in the table. Will there be any changes to the team that travelled to Liverpool?
The North Londoners have a couple of injury concerns with Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga unavailable.
One bit of good news is that Gareth Bale should be available after missing out the past couple weeks.
Spurs will be lining up in their 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. There are likely to be some changes in the defence with Matt Doherty and Reguilon coming in for Serge Aurier and Ben Davies.
Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier will continue to hold their place in the centre of defence. The full back area is one that has been a strong point for the team of late and they will be tasked with providing some much-needed width again.
Despite a defeat in the last game, some combinations won’t see any changes here and that is in midfield. Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to be the starting duo.
They have been an integral part of what Spurs have done this season and will be expected to do so once again here. Leicester have an impressive midfield so these two will have to be on their toes.
Ahead of them, a couple of changes are likely to happen with Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn dropping to the bench. In their place, it will be Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele coming in.
They will be supporting Heung-min Son who has been one of the brightest shining lights of the entire league this season.
He will be tasked with shouldering the majority of what Spurs do in attack.
His partnership with Harry Kane as the centre forward is the primary force behind where Tottenham find themselves in the table.
If Leicester can stop either one of them, it will make life difficult for Spurs.
Despite the challenge provided by the Foxes, the North Londoners will be confident of getting the three points. It is important towards putting that disappointing defeat in midweek behind them.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Leicester City (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry KanePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind