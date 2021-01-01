While Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is angry about having his side’s match with Fulham cancelled, at the last minute, it certainly sets him up for an advantageous position on Saturday. Mourinho and Spurs face a Leeds United side coming off a 5-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion in midweek, which is by far their best showing of the season.
While Leeds have much better momentum, (Tottenham are winless in their last four) Spurs have extra rest, and much more fit squad.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat, Jan 2, 12:30 GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham team news: go here
Odds: Tottenham Hotspur win -134, Leeds United win +320, Draw +300
TV: NBCSN (US), Stream: NBCSports.com
The Whites will be without the services of Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin) and Robin Koch (knee). Additionally, they have three doubts for this match: Diego Llorente (groin), Liam Cooper (abdominal) and Mateusz Klich (thigh).
In other words, there really is no excuse for Mourinho and his side not to get a result here. If they cannot, then something is probably amiss at White Hart Lane right now.
Here’s the lineup that we think the Portugese will go with in this one. Happy New Year!
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI vs Leeds United (4-2-3-1):
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Leeds United 1
Spurs have really had some issues lately regarding ambition in attack, and trying to kill off games. That said, the added advantage of extra rest should serve them well here.
