Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs LASK Linz

Tottenham will travel to Austria where they will be facing LASK Linz in the Europa League. Given the latest team news, what changes will Jose Mourinho make to the starting XI?
Spurs reclaimed their place at the top of the Premier League table with a draw against Chelsea. Now, they go into Thursday’s match where a point will be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages.
There will be a lot of changes to the team that played in the London derby on Sunday. Joe Hart will take the place of Hugo Lloris. In the 4-2-3-1 formation that Jose Mourinho likes to set up in, Matt Doherty will start as the right back. He is available after recovering from COVID.
With Toby Alderweireld still out with an injury, Davinson Sanchez will be given a chance, along with Japhet Tanganga, who will come in place of Eric Dier. Reguilon can be given a rest with Ben Davies taking his place.
As for the midfield, it will be Harry Winks coming in for Moussa Sissoko. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will retain his place from Sunday. These two will be tasked with protecting the defence and launching attacks for the speedy forwards.
The passing range of Winks will be crucial in achieving any sort of tempo. Ahead of them, it will be Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura on the wings. The pace and trickery that they offer will be too hot to handle for the LASK Linz defence.
If these two showcase their ability, a win is very probable.
As for the role of attacking midfielder’s role, it will be between Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso. The latter is the more likely option as he offers some defensive support as well.
Up front, Harry Kane will be given a rest with Carlos Vinicius taking his role as the centre forward.
The Brazilian has been impressive since arriving on loan and will look to score once again. Tottenham will field many players who didn’t start on Sunday and that’s optimal, as they will field a side that is fresh and ready to go.
Though a draw is enough to qualify, knowing Mourinho and his competitiveness, they will be going for the win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against LASK Linz (4-2-3-1):
Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius
why not play Winks instead of Pierre. Also give Joe some time in the second half if he is destined to play on Sunday.