Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI vs LASK Linz

Tottenham kick off their Europa League campaign on Thursday as they host Austrian side LASK Linz. They will not be able to field their new signing, but how will that limitation affect their starting XI?
Spurs come into this game on the back of a disappointing draw to West Ham United on Sunday. Having led 3-0 for almost the entire game, they could not hold on to their lead as the match ended 3-3. They will want to do a lot better on Thursday.
As for the team news, new signing Joe Rodon will not be able to play as he hasn’t been registered in the Europa League squad. Another player that could be out for the game is Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. So how will the North Londoners be lining up?
Spurs are likely to line-up in a 4-2-3-1 with Hugo Lloris in goal. In the full back area, it will be Matt Doherty and Ben Davies replacing Serge Aurier and Reguilon. The centre backs will not see any changes as Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld will continue. They were impressive against West Ham and will want to continue that form.
In the midfield, we will see the inclusion of Dele Alli who did not play against the Hammers.
He has been starting in the Europa League qualifiers so far and is likely to continue that.
Alli will be playing as the most attacking midfielder and behind him there will be two players guarding the defence. Those two will be Harry Winks and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane has been hugely impressive since making a move from Southampton.
On the wings, there will be some rest for Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn. Gareth Bale who came on as a substitute on Sunday will be starting on the right wing. On the other flank it will be Erik Lamela. Leading the line will be Harry Kane who has been outstanding this season.
Though there is a chance for Carlos Vinicius to start the game, Kane is more likely to play as Tottenham will want to get the win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against LASK Linz (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Harry Kane
