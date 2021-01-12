Tottenham Hotspur Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Tottenham will now be taking on Fulham on Wednesday due to a change in the schedule. What kind of first team can we expect to see from Jose Mourinho, following Spurs’ third round FA cup win?
Spurs marched onto the fourth round of the FA cup with a 5-0 win over Marine. Now, they will get back to the Premier League where they will face off against their London rivals. They were originally set to play Aston Villa, but the schedule has changed due to a COVID outbreak at Villa.
The team fitness situation is starting to look better for the North Londoners, with the return of several key players. Both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gareth Bale are expected to be back for this game. One player who won’t be making it to the team will be Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso who is out with an injury.
Mourinho will have his players in a 4-2-3-1 formation and that will see Hugo Lloris return in goal. Matt Doherty will continue to keep his place as the right back, but on the other flank, there will be a change with Reguilon coming in. As for the centre backs, both Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld will be starting the game as they have become the first choice pairing for the boss.
Having Hojbjerg return to the centre of midfield will give Spurs a huge boost as he has grown to become one of the club’s most important players. He will be alongside his usual partner Moussa Sissoko, who started the FA Cup game as well.
These two will be looking to impose themselves against Fulham and create a platform for the North Londoners.
The three that will play in front of them will be Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn. A lot of the threat that Spurs carry comes from these three and we will get to see that again on Wednesday.
Harry Kane will be back leading the line for Tottenham after being rested for Sunday. Having him fresh for this match means that Fulham are going to find it extremely difficult. Spurs are a very strong team, and they will be looking at this game as a chance to score easy points.
If their attackers can get on the ball regularly, it will likely happen.
Tottenham Predicted Starting XI Against Fulham (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
MAYBE ALI IN ON HALFTIME INSTEAD OF STEVEN OR MOUSSA.
As long as the players don’t get complacent we should come away with 6 points from the Fulham and Sheffield United games, even with slightly rotated teams for both games.
I’d like to see:
Fulham:
Lloris
Aurier Sanchez Dier Regulion
Winks Hojbjerg
Lucas Dele Son
Kane
Sheffield United:
Lloris
Doherty Alderweirld Rodon Davies
Sissoko Hojbjerg
Bale Ndombele Bergwijn
Kane
I know it won’t be the case he’ll rotate so much between the two games, however given how thick and fast the games will be coming we need everyone ready to fight for places