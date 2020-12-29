Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Tottenham will host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday as they look to get back on the winning track. Spurs could only manage a draw at the weekend against Wolves and will need to do one better this time, in order to stay in the title race.
Fulham will be an easier game to play, but there is no room for the players to be complacent in their approach. (For the Spurs team news go here)
The North Londoners will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. As for the full backs, Serge Aurier and Reguilon will get a start. Having these two will give Spurs a lot of pace in attack and that can help them break down Fulham.
There will be some changes to the team that only managed a draw against Wolves. Toby Alderweireld will come back into the side, and he will be partnered by youngster Joe Rodon. This will give both Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez a rest.
Moussa Sissoko will take his place in the centre of midfield back from Harry Winks. The Frenchman will be with his usual partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
These two have worked very well in the past and will look to keep that up in this London derby.
The inclusion of the Frenchman also means that Tanguy Ndombele can play in the more advanced role that he has now made his own.
The three that will be in front of this duo will consist of Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son on the flanks. Ndombele will play as the central attacking midfielder and it is a position from where he has caused a lot of damage. As for Son, he has been one of the best players for Spurs this season, and will be looked upon to produce some of the magic that we have seen from him.
And leading the attack will be Harry Kane who has taken his game up a notch this season. Apart from the goals that we know he will score; he has started to create more for his teammates. If he can get going, Tottenham will find it easy to get the win. Three points are crucial for Spurs to stay in the title race.
Tottenham Predicted Starting XI Against Fulham (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
The problem with SPURS is that they just cannot defend set pieces and to make matters worse, they often give away those set pieces through unnecessary irresponsible fouling that cost them the game..They can rarely maintain their lead, often conceding late goals as they recently did against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Wolves…Their concentration somehow seems to wane towards the end of a match..To me, good a squad as they are, they show a certain mental weakness and a lack of consistency which they must overcome at all cost if they want to win a Premier League title or any trophy, for that matter..