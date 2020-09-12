Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Everton FC

Tottenham Hotspur will hope for a real change in fortunes this season as they take on Everton in their first game of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Spurs finished last season in sixth place and will aim to finish significantly higher up this season. The good news for the fans is that the club have already completed two impressive signings in the form of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty. Here is how they could line up.
(For the Tottenham Hotspur season preview go here. For Tottenham Hotspur team news go here.)
In goal, we will see captain Hugo Lloris take his rightful place, and it is most likely that manager Jose Mourinho will continue with his 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him. The four-man back line will see a debut for Matt Doherty, who recently arrived from Wolves. The centre of defence will look different due to the departure of Jan Vertonghen this season.
Toby Alderweireld will take on the responsibility of being the senior defender and will be partnered by Eric Dier. Ben Davies will take his usual spot as the left back.
Ahead of them, the midfield will see a new starter, in the form of summer acquisition Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who came over from Southampton. He will add a lot of quality and class to the Spurs midfield and will probably be partnered with Moussa Sissoko.
The three attacking players in front of them will have a familiar look to anyone who is aware of this side’s personnel.
Lucas Moura has been preferred on the right wing by Mourinho and will likely start the match.
There will be a fight between Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso for the attacking midfield slot, but with Alli having gotten more minutes in pre-season, he should get the nod. As for the left wing, Mourinho will go with the reliable option of Heung-min Son, who was in great form last season.
As for the striker’s role, there is only one real option that Spurs have and that is Harry Kane. He is their talisman in many ways and he’ll be looking to get off the mark in the new Premier League campaign.
Kane will be tasked with leading the line as well as bringing others such as Lucas and Son into the game. Mourinho will want to start out on a positive note, and he will hope his players can overcome a strong Everton side.
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI against Everton (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane.
