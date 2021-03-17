Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham look to seal qualification to the next round of the Europa League when they face Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. Given the latest updates to the team news, let’s look at how manager Jose Mourinho might shape his team in this one.
Spurs have a two-goal lead in this tie which will make it easier for them in Croatia. They do not have to chase the game and can simply wait for their opportunities. They will get some chances and if they can take them, will smoothly sail into the quarterfinals.
The North Londoners will want to get a win so that they can quickly bounce back from a defeat at the hands of arch-rivlas Arsenal at the weekend. Mourinho will look to motivate his players to put that defeat behind them and focus on Thursday.
The visitors will line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal. There will be some changes made to the defence. Matt Doherty and Reguilon will be dropped to the bench. In their place, it will be Ben Davies and Serge Aurier starting as the full backs. The centre of defence will also see a change being made with Davinson Sanchez making way for Eric Dier.
In the midfield, it is likely that Moussa Sissoko is brought into the mix to offer some more protection. He, along with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, will be tasked with controlling the tempo of the game and they are capable of doing so.
After scoring one of the most outrageous goals you will ever see, Erik Lamela will keep his place in the Spurs team despite getting sent off on Sunday.
He will play as the central attacking midfielder. Gareth Bale will start as the right winger and on the left it will be Lucas Moura.
Heung-min Son suffered a hamstring injury against the Gunners, so he won’t be playing a part in this game.
Harry Kane will be leading the line for Tottenham as they look to increase their lead in this tie. His performance last week was the reason why Spurs were able to able to comfortably beat Dinamo Zagreb. If he plays anywhere close to that level this time round, it will be another easy win for the visitors.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane
Comments
rubbish article. we all know hojbjerg is suspended