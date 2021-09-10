Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham have a had a great start to the season under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. They have won all three of their Premier League games so far and will look to make it four in a row when they travel to Crystal Palace.
Spurs have been at the top of their game as they have not conceded a single goal so far and that goes to show how well they have taken to Nuno’s style of play. The return of Harry Kane is a big boost for the team as they look to continue their good form.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 11 September Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Crystal Palace (WLDLD) Tottenham (WLWWW)
Hugo Lloris can be expected to start in goal and the captain would like to get another clean sheet under his belt. In defence, new signing Emerson is expected to start as the right back with Reguilon on the left.
As for the centre backs, Spurs will have the new pairing of Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier. The north Londoners should line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
In midfield, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be stationed as the enforcer and protector of the defence. Along with the Dane, it is going to be a return to the starting XI for Harry Winks.
The Englishman has been given another chance to show that he can still be a part of Nuno’s plans going forward. As for the trio playing ahead, we can expect changes due to the situation of the squad.
Dele Alli should start as the attacking midfielder as he looks to combine with the centre forward.
On the wings, we will see summer arrival Bryan Gil on the left and Lucas on the right.
Leading the line is the England captain himself and as Harry Kane has put the Manchester City saga behind him, Tottenham stand to be benefitted, greatly.
Despite Palace having some good talents within their team, it is tough to see anything apart from a comfortable away victory.
Spurs should return home with a fourth consecutive win in the league.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Emerson, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Lucas, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, Harry Kane
