Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham will travel to Crystal Palace looking to consolidate their place at the top of the Premier League. How much will Jose Mourinho look to rotate his squad for this match?
Spurs continued their good run of form in midweek as they beat Royal Antwerp and sealed the top spot in their Europa League group. They travel to their London rivals this weekend, where a win will let them remain at the summit of the league.
There are a couple of injury issues that the North Londoners will have to deal with in this match. Both Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier will be unavailable due to injury. One bit of good news is that Tanguy Ndombele is fully fit for this game.
Spurs will start in their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation as Hugo Lloris takes his place in goal. Matt Doherty and Reguilon will start as the full backs.
Mourinho can play his first-choice centre back pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier. The full backs have proven to be a crucial part of the way the team plays. The pace and width that they offer allows the wingers to be even more dangerous.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko have made the centre of midfield their own as they put their stamp on it.
They have proven to be a great combination that has the skillset to trouble any defence. Palace will find it difficult to deal with these two as their strength and passing has been top notch this season.
The return of Ndombele is good news as he has been one of Spurs best players this season. He will be the most advanced midfielder and will be flanked by Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn.
The Korean has been one of the standout performers of the Premier League this season and will want to continue his excellent form.
Harry Kane who will start as the centre forward will look to once again be the catalyst that drives Tottenham towards a win.
If they can play like they have been in recent weeks, they are sure to return from Selhurst Park with the three points; and this will continue their reign at the top of the table.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
3 points in the bag with that line up and a clean sheet as well COYS