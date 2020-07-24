Tottenham Hotspur, who need a win and maybe help too in order to get into the Europa League competition next season, are facing the right opponent at the right time. Spurs visit Crystal Palace, who they have beaten in 11 of the past 13 league clashes. They haven’t lost at Selhurst Park since January of 2015.
They also come into this one finishing the season on a strong note while the Eagles have lost their last seven. It’s a London derby where all the momentum is with the visitors. Although Spurs will finish outside the top four for the first time in five years, Jose Mourinho knows he can salvage something from his first season in charge at White Hart Lane if they better Wolverhampton Wanderers result this weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier; Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: 4pm BST, Selhurst Park, London
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Position: Tottenham 58 pts, 7th Crystal Palace 42 pts, 14th
Crystal Palace can equal their club league record of eight consecutive defeats.
Spurs are guaranteed to finish with their lowest points total since 2008-09.
Prediction Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0
It wasn’t very long ago that these two London sides were level on points in the table with 40 each. Their seasons have gone in opposite directions ever since.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind