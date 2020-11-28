Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

Tottenham look to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Spurs have momentum on their side as they have made it two wins on the trot after the international break.
They scored another win in the Europa League in midweek, which strengthened their chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.
Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST/11:30am EST, Sunday Nov 29, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
TV: NBCSN Odds: Chelsea (+106), Tottenham (+245), Draw (+245)
PL Form Guide: Chelsea WWWDD Tottenham WWWWD
The North Londoners will set up in their 4-2-3-1 formation as Hugo Lloris returns to the starting eleven. Serge Aurier will be given the nod to start as the right back. The injury to Toby Alderweireld means that Davinson Sanchez will be given another go. He will be partnered with Eric Dier.
In the left back spot, Reguilon, who has been a revelation since arriving from Real Madrid, will get a start.
The midfield pivot will see Spurs return to a combination that has worked wonders for them this season. Both Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have played a crucial role in the early season success that the team has enjoyed so far. They complement each other and their talent will be needed to win the all-important midfield battle against Chelsea.
Tanguy Ndombele, who played in the centre on Thursday, will be pushed higher up the pitch this time. His form has been one of the biggest plus points for Spurs this season and it shows why they spent so much money bringing him in from Lyon last summer.
He will be flanked by Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son. The latter has been an electrifying presence in the Premier League and is one of the biggest threats that the hosts will have to deal with on Sunday.
Harry Kane will lead the line and be the focal point of the Spurs attack. He is known for his goals, but his assists have also come to the fore this season. The Englishman’s playmaking ability makes him one of the most lethal players on the pitch.
For Tottenham to continue their League form, the onus will be on Son and Kane. If these two can find each other on a regular basis, Chelsea will be in danger of losing the game.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Chelsea (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
