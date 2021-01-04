Tottenham Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford (EFL Cup)

Tottenham will host Brentford in the semifinal of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night as they look to win their first trophy in more than a decade. How strong of a team will manager Jose Mourinho be going with in this one?
Spurs come into this game on the back of a morale boosting win over Leeds United. They will be looking at this match as a good chance to make it to the final. Brentford are a good team, but the North Londoners will be confident of their chances against a side from a lower flight.
The hosts have a couple of injury problems to deal with as Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale won’t be available. Another individual who won’t be playing any part here is Matt Doherty who is suspended following a red card.
Additionally, Erik Lamela remains a doubt due to fitness issues.
They will be lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Hugo Lloris in goal.
Spurs will put out a strong team to improve their chances of making it to the final. In defence, Serge Aurier and Reguilon will start as the full backs. This will leave Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld to take their usual spots in the centre of defence.
The full backs will be crucial in getting the win as they can stretch the opposition.
For the midfield pivot, Mourinho is likely to go with the trusted duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko. These two have been in great form thus far this season and they will give Spurs a platform from which they can build attacks.
The three players ahead of them will be looking to cause Brentford all sorts of problems. This trio will consist of Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-min Son. They have enough pace and skill amongst them to ensure that the hosts make it to the final.
Another player who will have a huge say on what happens on Tuesday for Tottenham is Harry Kane, who will be leading the line. The Englishman, along with Son, have been in tremendous form this season and will be looking to take his team one step further to silverware.
Tottenham Predicted Starting XI Against Brentford (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
