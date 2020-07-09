Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur have owned the Premier League series with AFC Bournemouth, winning seven and losing just once in their previous nine, but they did suffer defeat in their last trip to the Vitality Stadium.
Also, their road form has been severely lacking for awhile now. It appears that their chances of qualifiying for Champions League are by the wayside now. As for Bournemouth, they’re suffering through a very injury-riddled campaign and it’s hard to imagine where or when they might win again.
While Norwich City will be the first team to relegated this season, the Cherries might not be too far behind.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction (4-3-2-1) at AFC Bournemouth
Kane
Son Bergwijn
Lo Celso Winks Sissoko
Davies Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur at AFC Bournemouth FYIs
Kickoff: Thur July 9, 6pm Vitality Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Odds: Tottenham 7/10 Draw 14/5 AFC Bournemouth 19/5
Premier League form guide: Tottenham LDDWLW Bournemouth DLLLLL
Table Position: Tottenham 10th, 4 pts from the top six, Bournemouth 19th, 4 pts from safety
TV: Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels, (UK) NBCSN (US)
Prediction: Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 1
Both sides need this one, but for very different reasons. Spurs are running out of chances to obtain enough points to qualify for Europe. Bournemouth won’t have many more chances to ensure they stay in the top flight for next year.
