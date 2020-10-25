Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

Tottenham continue their Premier League season as they visit Burnley on Monday and it is likely they could be without a key defender. So how will this affect their starting eleven?
Spurs got their Europa League group stage campaign off a great start as they emerged 3-0 winners against Austrian team LASK Linz in midweek. They have been in great form and despite drawing their last League game, the North Londoners are strongly favored to get the three points at the Turf Moor.
Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: 9pm BST, Monday Oct 26, Turf Moor
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Odds: Burnley Win (+440), Tottenham Win (-165), Draw (+300)
TV in USA: N/A
Spurs are expected to continue with Jose Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.
In goal, Hugo Lloris will be coming in to replace Joe Hart. Toby Alderweireld will take the place of Ben Davies who slotted in the centre of defence on Thursday. He will be partnered with Davinson Sanchez.
Reguilon will once again play as the left back where he has been impressive in the past few weeks. Another change will be Serge Aurier coming in place of Matt Doherty.
As for the midfield duo, Hojbjerg will once again be tasked with protecting the defence and connecting the attack. Alongside him, it will be Moussa Sissoko taking the place of Harry Winks. The Frenchman’s physical qualities have been helping Spurs to get out of tough situations.
Ahead of them, Steven Bergwijn, Heung-min Son and Tanguy Ndombele are expected to start. Son in particular has been in tremendous form this season and has been among the leaders in goals scored. Bergwijn has looked at home since being moved to the right and will once again look to cause problems.
Ndombele’s influence in this Spurs team is growing with each passing game and he will be starting this game too. Leading the pack will be Harry Kane who is also playing the role of a playmaker recently. He is chipping in with assists and goals which is great news for Tottenham.
Burnley are a tough team to break down and the Englishman will have to be at his best to bring the three points back to London.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Burnley (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
Comments
My starting eleven… Hugo, Serg,Davies,Toby,Reguilon,Pierre,Lo Celso,Tanguy,Ali,Steven,Mora,Carlos.
oops, put down 12. Must drop Lo Celso then.