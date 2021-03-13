Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action on Sunday as they visit Arsenal FC for another instalLment of the North London derby. What changes will they be making from their Round of 16 win in the Europa League on Thursday?
Having scored a two-nil win over Dinamo Zagreb two days ago, and already beaten the Gunners this season, they will have to be feeling good about getting the three points.
Tottenham at Arsenal FYIs
Team News: Tottenham Arsenal FC
Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Arsenal FC
The visitors are currently seven points clear of their rivals and can extend that lead to double digits by putting in a good performance here. It could be said that the hosts need a win more than Jose Mourinho’s men.
Keeping that in mind, there isn’t going to be any changes to the 4-2-3-1 formation that Spurs will line up in here. It starts Hugo Lloris in goal. To put out a strong team, we can expect three changes to the defence.
Serge Aurier, Eric Dier and Ben Davies will drop to the bench. Matt Doherty and Reguilon will the ones to start as the full backs. In the centre of defence, it will be Toby Alderweireld who will partner Davinson Sanchez.
In midfield, Mourinho would like to have some physicality and that will see Tanguy Ndombele start once again. Along with him, it will be Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to complement the Frenchman.
The trio that will be playing ahead of them is from where Spurs can cause maximum damage.
Two players who will surely start here are Gareth Bale, on the right wing and Heung-min Son on the left. It will likely be Lucas Moura who takes the central role. He offers some trickery which will be useful in trying to unlock the Gunners defence.
Tottenham will be looking forward to see what Harry Kane can do in a fixture that he has made his own.
The Englishman has a great record against Arsenal and will look to add to his tally. If they can get him a few chances, it increases the chances of the visitors getting another win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI Against Arsenal FC (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
