Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

Tottenham finally got their first win of the month but had to toil long and hard against Wolves on Wednesday. After moving to the fourth round of the EFL Cup, they now turn their focus towards their biggest rivals.
Spurs travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in what is a hugely important clash for both teams. Having lost their last two Premier League games, manager Nuno Espirito Santo would want to make amends on Sunday.
Arsenal vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 26 September Sunday
Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WLWWW) Tottenham (WLDLW)
In goal, the north Londoners will have their captain Hugo Lloris and they are likely to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Emerson and Reguilon can be expected to start as the full-backs and their attacking intent will be crucial in breaking down the hosts’ defence. As for the centre backs, Nuno is likely to go with the pair of Eric Dier and Cristian Romero and the latter will be chosen instead of Davinson Sanchez.
One player who is sure to be back in the starting XI is midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Dane is going to be crucial in stopping the Arsenal attack from gaining any momentum. And his partner is likely to be the talented youngster, Oliver Skipp.
Though Spurs have the option of going with Tanguy Ndombele, Skipp’s superior passing gives him an advantage.
Ahead of them, Dele Alli will start as the attacking midfielder who will look to support the striker. On the wings, Spurs are likely to have Giovani Lo Celso on the right and Heung-min Son. The Korean superstar is crucial for the visitors as his pace and shooting will surely trouble the Gunners’ defence.
Leading the line will be Harry Kane who absolutely loves playing against this opposition as his goal tally would show. The England captain would be raring to go on Sunday and he is going to be key in Tottenham getting the three points.
If Kane gets on the ball regularly, the visitors could come away with a win.
Predicted Tottenham Starting XI vs Arsenal (4-2-3-1):
Hugo Lloris, Emerson, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane
