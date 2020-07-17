Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Starting XI Predictions

As Tottenham Hotspur stage their final home game of the Premier League season, there will be no fans in the seats. However, come October, there is hope that some fans will be allowed to return to matches. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement today.

Of course, fan attendance would be contingent on having COVID safe measures in place, and the success of “pilot” events in August that will serve as a testing ground for this sort of thing.

“I think it’s great news,” Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said ahead of his side’s clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

“Everybody who loves football wants football for all. Us living from football, making our salaries from football, knows the importance of that, so between the economical side of it and the passion side of it.”

“I think we would all be so, so happy to see people back at stadiums.”

With that said, let’s make our Starting XI predictions for both sides in this one.

Leicester City  (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans; James Justin, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, Luke Thomas; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies; Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks; Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff:  Sun July 19, 8pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Park

Team news for both sides: go to this link

TV: NBSCN, Telemundo

Odds: Leicester City +225  Draw +230  Tottenham Hotspur +125

Form Guide:  Leicester City LWDLW    Tottenham Hotspur LWDWW

Records, Position: Leicester 36-18-8, 62, 4th  Tottenham Hotspur    36-15-10, 55, 7th

Prediction: Tottenham 1, Leicester 1

Well, Mourinho did say that his former club, Manchester United deserve to be in the Champions League running, despite being very lucky. I guess he can do a solid for them by getting a result of some sort here.

