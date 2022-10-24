Tottenham Starting XI Prediction vs Sporting Lisbon (UCL)

It is the lily-whites of England against the greens of Portugal in the Champions League on matchday five. Of course, we are talking about the big clash between Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon in Group D.

Italian mastermind and Spurs gaffer Antonio Conte has won his opening two Champions League matches at home for Tottenham. The only manager to win their first three in charge of Spurs is Harry Redknapp. Redknapp achieved that during the 2010/11 Champions League campaign.

Harry Kane has the opportunity to move up in the all-time list of English goalscorers in the Champions League. If he can find the back of the net in this fixture he will move above Steven Gerrard into fifth place on that list with 22 goals.

Tottenham vs Sporting Lisbon FYIs

Kick Off: Weds, Oct 26, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 5 of 6

UCL Group Standings: Tottenham: 1st, 7pts Sporting Lisbon 3rd, 6pts

Starting XI Prediction

Conte could potentially be missing some massive players for this clash. Dejan Kulusevski and summer signing Richarlison are both definitely out. There is also the possibility he will be without Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero as well. The pair will face a late fitness test to determine their fate.

Here is how we think Spurs will line up versus Sporting Lisbon.

GK- Lloris

DEF- Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet

MID– Royal, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sessegnon

ATT- Moura, Kane, Son

Match Prediction

Don’t take your eyes off this one. Expect Tottenham to explode out of the box as they look to find a winning rhythm in front of their home fans. Lisbon is coming into this one having lost two on the bounce too, so they will be desperate to win also.

We think Spurs will win, but Sporting won’t make it easy for them. It’ll be another 3-2 win for the North Londoners if we are right. Tottenham 3-2.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

