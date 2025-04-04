No real team news for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, other than the cramping issue Micky van de Ven was dealing with in the loss to Chelsea. However, the speedy central defender has worked through it now, and should be fine to face Southampton FC on Sunday.

“Micky cramped up as [he hasn’t] played 90 minutes for a while,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu. “[The] positive thing is that he felt good apart from [that].”

Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun. April 6, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Southampton FC 14% Draw 17% Tottenham Hotspur 69%

PL Form: Southampton FC LLLLD 20th, 10 pts Tottenham Hotspur 14th, 34 pts WWWLD

Team News vs Southampton FC

So he should be fine. Elsewhere Richarlison is back in training, and should be able to feature here; at least in some capacity.

“Richy is training with the group,” Postecoglu said. “Again, it’s about when we reintroduce him to the matchday squad, but he’s training with the main training group, which is positive.”

Such is not the case with Kevin Danso (thigh) and Dejan Kulusevski (ankle), both of whom won’t likely be in contention for a couple of matches yet.

“Kevin and Deki are working hard still,” Postecoglu continued. “They’re probably a couple of weeks away, but both are progressing well.”

We will likely see them some time in late April.

Starting Lineup Prediction vs Southampton FC

Gugielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

