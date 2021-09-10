Tottenham Team News vs Crystal Palace: Son, Romero, Lo Celso

Tottenham head to the south of London as they get ready for a local derby on Saturday against Crystal Palace. The Premier League leaders are on the lookout for a fourth consecutive win, and with that in mind, let’s take a look at their team news for this one.
Spurs made a smashing start in August as they notched up three wins on the trot. The players have adapted well to manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s system very well. They have proven to be efficient in both attack and in defence.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 11 September Saturday
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Crystal Palace (WLDLD) Tottenham (WLWWW)
There are a lot of worries for the north Londoners as far as the team news is concerned. They will have to do without three of their South American stars in Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.
The trio have to quarantine after returning from international duty.
Another major worry is the injury that Heung-min Son suffered while playing for South Korea, the extent of which is not known yet. There are also concerns with regards to Oliver Skipp, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon, who are all doubtful for this game.
Though Nuno might have to make a lot of changes to the playing XI, both he and the players will be confident that they can get another win here.
Taking on a Palace team that is yet to win in the league will give them a boost on Saturday.
With the presence of Harry Kane, the north Londoners know that they can find a scoring opportunity at any given time. And from the three games that they have played so far, it is clear to see the organization and discipline that Spurs have within them.
Despite a few key players missing out on this game, Tottenham should return from Selhurst Park with the three points. Powered by the talent of Kane, the north Londoners have more than enough firepower to find the back of the net, and plenty enough to win.
Palace may threaten through the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke, but the visitors should be able to deal with that.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind