An action packed press conference from Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu today, as he gave updates on several injured players: Heung-Min Son, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke. Meanwhile West Ham United boss Graham Potter gave an update on Crysencio Summerville during his weekly Friday news conference.

Let’s run through the fitness situation, for both sides, ahead of the London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, May 4, 2pm local, London Stadium

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

PL Form: West Ham LDLDL Tottenham LWLLL

PL Standing: West Ham 17th, 36 pts Tottenham 16th, 37 pts

London Derby Team News

We start with the Tottenham talisman, who is still nursing an ankle injury. “Son is working hard, he’s progressing,” Postecoglu said. “He’s still doing individual [training], but he’s out on the grass and feels better every day. We’ll see how he’s going [and] whether he’ll be available for next Thursday.”

In other words, he’s ruled out on Sunday, as they look to hopefully get him ready for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal tie with Bodo/Glimt. The news on Bergvall (ankle ligament damage) is much worse- his 2025-26 campaign is done.

Said big Ange: “With Lucas, it looks like the injury is significant enough to probably keep him out now for the rest of the season. He tweaked his ligaments in his ankle, so he is out.”

As for Maddison (knee) and Solanke (thigh), both face late fitness tests. “Madders is a bit more of a concern as it’s a knee, we’ve sent him for a scan,” the Tottenham boss said.

“Dom is not too bad, obviously a doubt for the weekend.”

They could really use Maddison in this one.

Shifting gears to the other side, Summerville (thigh) is now shut down for the season.

“It’s been a complicated one with him, and I think we’re looking towards pre-season,” Potter revealed.

“Stage by stage, depending on how he reacts and how he goes, but the target would be the first few weeks in pre-season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

