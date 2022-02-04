Tottenham will look to shake off a mixed bag of a transfer window when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in an all-Premier League FA Cup fourth-round tie. Despite missing out on top targets Luis Diaz and Adama Traore to Liverpool and Barcelona respectively, Antonio Conte’s side successfully found new homes for some unneeded fringe players.
They did that whilst bringing in Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. This Spurs roster is bearing a resemblance to an Antonio Conte side more and more as time goes by.
In Brighton, they face an opponent that they have a tremendous home record against. Tottenham has not suffered defeat against the Seagulls the last 7 times they have faced them at home. An incredible stretch that goes all the way back to 1982.
Tottenham vs Brighton and Hove Albion FYIs:
When is it? Kick-off time? 8 PM, Saturday 5th February 2022
Starting XI Prediction: go here
Where is it? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Tottenham (LWLWL) Brighton and Hove Albion (WWDDD)
What are the odds? Tottenham(-110) Brighton and Hove Albion (+320) Draw (+260)
Premier League Podcast Listen here
In what is sure to be a massive boost for the North Londoners, a couple of stars will look to make their returns from injury in this match.
South Korean superstar Son Heung Min looks to have fully recovered from the muscle injury that has kept him out of contention for the last month. According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Son is back in training and available for selection.
He intimates that Antonio Conte has no injury concerns heading into this fourth-round FA Cup clash.
This leads us on to Cristian Romero. We have not seen the Argentine center back for quite some time as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He is back in training and fully available for selection as well.
New signing Dejan Kulusevski has received his work permit and is available for selection this weekend.
Fellow newbie Rodrigo Bentancur is yet to receive his work visa, however, meaning, the Uruguay international will need to wait a little longer before he can make his Spurs debut.
With a clean bill of health for the first-team squad and a couple of new signings on board, things are looking rosy for Spurs.
They come up against the draw kings in Brighton this round and will need to be at their best to knock them out of this competition. I think they will.
Prediction: 2-1 Spurs.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind